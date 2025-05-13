A Paris court on Tuesday found actor Gérard Depardieu guilty of sexual assault on a 2021 film set.

The actor, 76, was convicted of having groped a 54-year-old set dresser during the filming of Les Volets Verts (The Green Shutters). The panel of judges will deliver a verdict regarding another plaintiff and pronounce a sentence later on Tuesday.

The case is widely seen as a key post-#MeToo test of how French society and its film industry address allegations of sexual misconduct involving prominent figures.

Depardieu has denied the accusations.

More to follow …