The cast of Parks and Recreation reunited on the picket line as the stars and crew members came together to fight for a better contract with the studios.

Amid the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, the cast of the NBC sitcom was seen outside the Amazon Studios in Culver City.

The picketers on the scene included Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Retta, Jim O’Heir, Ben Schwartz, Alison Becker, Krik Fox, Joe Mande, Susan Yeagley, Allan McLeod and Colton Dunn.

Alongside the Parks and Recreation stars, Li’l Sebastian, Pawnee’s famous miniature horse, also made an appearance.

April Ludgate, the character that Plaza played in the comedy, famously had a feud with Rashida Jones’s Anna Perkins. Plaza made reference to that with her picket sign that read, “Anna Perkins works for the AMPTP.”

Yeagley took to social media to share a slideshow of photos from the picket lines and captioned the post, “Parks and Recreation Day on the picket lines. What a thrill to see the sweet family again.

One day longer. One day stronger.”

Parks and Recreation ran for seven seasons on NBC from 2009 through 2015 and it starred Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, a deputy director of the Parks and Recreation Department in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. The sitcom created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur had been originally conceived as a spinoff to The Office but was later redeveloped into the show it became to be.

The show kept the mockumentary style of The Office and became a ratings success for the network with multiple Primetime Emmy Award nominations throughout its run.