Parsons and Globalstar advance satellite communications with successful European test



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 06, 2025













Parsons Corporation and Globalstar have reached a key milestone in the development of a joint commercial satellite solution, announcing the successful completion of a proof of concept across three European ground stations. The demonstration integrated Globalstar’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network with Parsons’ software-defined communication technology and confirmed operational readiness for real-world deployment.





The trial marks a significant progression in the partnership, transitioning the integrated solution into the commercial phase. The companies highlighted the platform’s ability to deliver fast, reliable communications – particularly critical in regions with degraded or non-existent infrastructure.





“At Parsons, we are building for the future of defense and emergency communications, where adaptability, resilience, and global reach are essential,” said Mike Kushin, President of Defense and Intelligence at Parsons. “Globalstar’s infrastructure gives us the low latency, global coverage, and proven performance that our customers demand. This successful proof of concept confirms that Globalstar’s capabilities combined with Parsons’ innovative technologies are driving the future of mission-critical communications.”





The effort builds on earlier prototype tests conducted in the U.S., validating the system’s robustness in varied operating environments. By leveraging Globalstar’s LEO constellation, the solution offers scalable support for defense and government applications requiring uninterrupted connectivity.





“This milestone is powerful validation of the resiliency and reliability of Globalstar’s network to support mission-critical government and defense communications,” stated Dr. Paul E. Jacobs, CEO of Globalstar. “With successful proof of concept behind us, we are proud to have demonstrated our capabilities in providing steady, dependable connectivity to Parsons’ solution set.”





