PARTYNEXTDOOR has chimed in with his thoughts regarding the ‘SoundCloud King’ crown, despite being left out of the conversation.

On Saturday (December 23), the Canadian R&B singer-songwriter took to TikTok where he reflected on his early contributions to the popular music-sharing service, despite being snubbed in the various takes on the ongoing online discussion.

“Y’all don’t even count me, and I hear who they say, ‘Who’s the SoundCloud king.’ It’s undeniable,” began the rapper, who dropped tracks like “Make A Mil” and “Wus Good/Curious,” on SoundCloud in the early 2000s.

The releases seemed to earn Party a loyal fanbase almost overnight.

“Who went from SoundCloud to Diplo?,” he continued, listing off more accomplishments. “Who went from the runner-up to who made songs with every single top artist? People are chasing that today and they can beat it, they can beat the record, but there’s no one person who went from Kanye [West], Nicki [Minaj], Lil Wayne, Drake — everyone who’s important from SoundCloud. Like it was supposed to be a joke.”

Check out the video below:

Since finding success on the popular platform, the 30-year-old has notched countless hits, including the Travis Scott-backed “Jus Know,” “Break From Toronto,” “Over Here,” featuring Drizzy, and “Run Up,” alongside Major Lazer and Nicki Minaj, to name a few.

And there’s more to come. In May, during a show in Toronto, the multifaceted artist was joined by Drake who announced that Party is busy working away on his second studio album.

The 6 God popped up at the intimate show rocking a North Toronto Hockey jersey and the icy Concrete Boys chain that Lil Yachty gifted him earlier this year.

The duo went on to perform their smash hit, PARTYNEXTDOOR 3‘s intoxicating hit “Come and See Me,” as well as their 2014 collaboration, “Recognize.”

related editorial Best R&B Songs of 2023 December 5, 2023

“I’m going on tour, PARTY dropping PND 4,” Drake sang, much to the approval of the capacity crowd.

“Welcome Home King,” the OVO Sound boss added on Instagram while sharing a photo of his joyous reunion with PARTYNEXTDOOR.

PND kept his Instagram post cryptic with a simple “4,” hinting at his next album. He also posted photos of him linking with Noah “40” Shebib in the studio and recording next to a wall plastered with images of his previous projects.

The long-awaited offering will be Party’s first studio album since the release of PARTYMOBILE in 2020. His most recent project — an EP titled PARTYPACK —came in October 2020 led by singles “Persian Rugs” and “BUZZIN.”

In July, he seemingly teased his upcoming project with a track titled, “Resentment.”