Paruppu Payasam is a creamy and delicious dessert made by cooking dal with jaggery along with milk, coconut milk and finally garnished with nuts and flavorings. Paruppu Payasam also called Moong Dal Payasam is commonly made with meals and relished with papad and vada. Paruppu Payasam Recipe is explained in this post with step by step pictures and video.

Pin

Paruppu Payasam is a creamy and delicious payasam made with moong dal or paasi paruppu as we call it in tamil. It is one of the healthy payasam recipes that we can make for any occasion or festival.

About Paruppu Payasam

Paruppu Payasam or kheer is a popular payasam made during festivals. Moong Dal Payasam or Paasi Paruppu Payasam is a creamy and delicious payasam and is one of my favorites too. Amma usually insists to make dal payasam during festival times and its always a treat for me. Vadai and Payasam department always comes to me and I enjoy making it.

This is my all time favorite payasam quite easy to make and gives good volume too. Check out for ulunthu vadai recipe here.

Pin

You can make this Paruppu Payasam as an offering or prashad or for any special festivals. During festivals payasam is a must in most households especially in South India.

This Paruppu Payasam is a very healthy and nutritious dessert that you can make often. This payasam can be made not only for occasions or festivals but also to serve it for family and friends. I am so fond of this payasam that I make it at least once in 2 months.

Video





Moong Dal Payasam Ingredients

Moong Dal – Split yellow moong dal is traditionally used for this payasam.

– Split yellow moong dal is traditionally used for this payasam. Jaggery – You can use powdered jaggery or block jaggery. I crushed block jaggery then used it. Always make sure to strain the syrup to remove impurities if any.

– You can use powdered jaggery or block jaggery. I crushed block jaggery then used it. Always make sure to strain the syrup to remove impurities if any. Milk, Coconut Milk – Fresh milk boiled should be used to avoid curdling. Also use thick coconut milk for a rich flavor.

– Fresh milk boiled should be used to avoid curdling. Also use thick coconut milk for a rich flavor. Nuts – I have used just cashew nuts, you can use raisins too if you like.

– I have used just cashew nuts, you can use raisins too if you like. Ghee – Use fresh homemade ghee for a rich taste and flavor.

– Use fresh homemade ghee for a rich taste and flavor. Flavorings – Cardamom powder is the main flavoring here.

Pin

Paruppu Payasam Recipe Step by Step

1.Dry roast 1 cup moong dal till nice aroma comes. Do not wait till color change just roast until the aroma comes is slightly golden. You can even add 1/2 teaspoon to roast it.

Pin

2.Rinse it once then transfer to cooker, add 2 cups water and pressure cook for 4 whistles or until dal is mushy,

Pin

3.Let pressure release by itself then open.

Pin

4.Mash the dal well with a ladle and transfer it to a pan.

Pin

5.Now add 1 cup jaggery and 1/2 cup water to a pan and melt it until jaggery completely dissolves.

Pin

6.No syrup consistency needs to be checked just boil until jaggery melts completely and switch off.

Pin

7.Strain and add jaggery syrup to dal in the pan.

Pin

8.Mix it well.

Pin

9.Keep flame in low medium and boil it for 5-7 mins

Pin

10.Add 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder.

Pin

11.Mix it well.

Pin

12.Add 1 cup milk (boiled and cooled).

Pin

13.Mix it well and let it boil for few minutes for until thick and creamy.

Pin

14.Boil for few minutes until creamy and thick. Switch off when it is a little runny as the payasam thickens with time because of moong dal.

Pin

15.Add 1/2 cup thick coconut milk and mix well.

Pin

16.Heat 1 tablespoon ghee add 1 tablespoon broken cashews fry until it is golden brown, Switch off.

Pin

17.Add it to the payasam and switch off.

Pin

18.Give a quick mix and Paruppu Payasam is ready!

Pin

Serve payasam hot or cold! I love it cold – thick and creamy payasam, yummm! Do give a try and enjoy!

Pin

Expert Tips

Rinse dal before cooking. Either you can rinse it then roast or roast and rinse.

Keep in lowest flame or switch off while adding coconut milk. After adding coconut milk do not boil else there are chances for it to curdle.

Keep stirring every now and then to avoid burning at the bottom.

Always use a thick bottomed vessel or you can use your pressure cooker.

Add jaggery syrup only after moong dal is cooked well.

Dry roasting moong dal gives a nice flavor so don’t skip it.

You can skip milk and make it fully with coconut milk itself.

While switching off make sure it is slightly runny as the payasam thickens with time because of the dal.

You can skip coconut milk and add milk itself.

Add raisins and almonds while frying in ghee if you prefer.

You can even add 2 tablespoon fried grated coconut as garnish. Ghee fry grated coconut until golden brown then add it finally.

Serving & Storing Suggestion

Enjoy Moong Dal Payasam as a dessert after meal hot or cold as per your preference. Refrigerate for later use, keeps well for a day in room temperature and in fridge for 2-3 days.

FAQS

1.What is Paruppu Payasam made of?

Paruppu Payasam is made by cooking using moong dal, jaggery, milk, coconut milk and finally garnished with nuts and flavorings.

2.My Payasam is not creamy and thick.What can I do?

Boil in low flame for 5-7 mins keep stirring to avoid burning at the bottom. It will thicken in few minutes.

3.Can I add any other dal?

This payasam is traditionally made only with moong dal so I would recommend to stick with it. Else you can add a mix of chana dal and moong dal.

Pin

If you have any more questions about this Paruppu Payasam Recipe do mail me at [email protected]. In addition, follow me on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, Youtube and Twitter .

Tried this Paruppu Payasam Recipe ? Do let me know how you liked it. Also tag us on Instagram @sharmispassions and hash tag it on #sharmispassions.

Recipe Card