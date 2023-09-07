



ESPN’s flagship debate show, First Take, reportedly will add another big name to its lineup following the recent addition of Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe.

ESPN newcomer Pat McAfee will appear Tuesdays on First Take, starting Sept. 12, alongside Stephen A. Smith, Sharpe and host Molly Qerim for the remainder of 2023, according to Front Office Sports.

Thursday’s news coincides with the ESPN debut of McAfee’s eponymous talk show, the centerpiece property of a five-year, $85 million contract the former Colts punter signed with the network in May. His new role as a First Take analyst will fall under other duties outlined in the deal, which include his weekly spot on College GameDay—a show McAfee began appearing on regularly in 2022.

Pat McAfee reportedly is joining ESPN’s “First Take” for a weekly lineup spot beginning Sept. 12. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Sports

Known for his bravado and undeniable wit, McAfee should represent a dynamic foil for Smith and Sharpe, who will appear on Mondays and Tuesdays. The opportunity also will give McAfee another avenue to introduce himself to a new audience.



