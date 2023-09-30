





One of the best games on the collegiate gridiron on Saturday involves No. 17 Duke playing host to No. 11 Notre Dame.

On Friday, Duke quarterback Riley Leonard appeared as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss the big showdown. During the segment, McAfee inquired about Leonard wearing a shirt in support of Duke Children’s Hospital.

“People that are really important on this campus, Duke Children’s Hospital,” said Leonard. “Coach Elko’s wife, Miss Michelle, takes us over there so we were able to go this week and meet those kids. Our strength coach, Coach [Jeremy] Jacobs, his son Fitz, his life was saved by Duke Children’s Hospital so I always try to shout them out and show our support.”

Upon hearing that, McAfee offered to make a six-figure donation to the hospital if Leonard and teammates are able to pull another upset and earn their fifth consecutive win.

“Alright, if you guys win tomorrow, we’ll donate $100,000 to the children’s hospital in your name,” said McAfee. “We appreciate the hell out of you.”

If you guys win tomorrow we'll donate $100,000 to the Duke Children's Hospital in your name @rileyleonard13_ 🤝#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/pUBLlSJwR0 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 29, 2023

The Blue Devils are no strangers to beating ranked opponents this season after knocking off then-No. 9 Clemson, 28–7 in Week 1.

With ESPN’s College GameDay on campus for the showdown, the Fighting Irish, despite being 5.5-point road favorites, will face a difficult task attempting to rebound from last week’s loss to No. 4 Ohio State.







