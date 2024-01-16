



Whether you’re a winter hiker, a skier/snowboarder, or just have to commute to work in the cold, having a jacket that can layer under anything or work as a standalone is paramount. That’s why men’s puffer jackets are so popular. And while they can be pricey, Patagonia’s most popular style just got marked down at REI.

Right now, the Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket for men is on sale for as low as $143—up to 40% off the original price of $239 for a savings of nearly $100. This is Patagonia’s No. 2 bestselling jacket at REI, and it’s on sale in several colors at a range of discounts.

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket in Obsidian Plum, From $143 (was $239) at REI

The Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket is an insulated puffer-style jacket that’s well-suited for fall, winter, and spring wear. Both the outer ripstop fabric and the lining are made from 100% recycled polyester and the insulation is also made with 100% post-consumer recycled synthetic materials. It’s designed with multiple safeguards to protect against elements, including a durable water-repellent (DWR) finish to keep you dry, elastic cuffs and an adjustable hemline that both lock in warmth, and a windproof shell. It also packs down inside its interior zip pocket to make squishing it down into a backpack a lot easier.

Puffer jackets are an ideal layering piece. They’re a great complement to athleisure pieces, including running sneakers, sweats, and joggers because they’re often made from similar materials and look good as an ensemble. But they’re also popular among hikers, climbers, and snowsports enthusiasts because they’re completely functional, weigh next to nothing, and fit comfortably under a heavier jacket. That’s what the reviews at REI reflect.

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket in Forge Gray, From $143 (was $239) at REI

Shoppers agree that this Patagonia puffer jacket fits tremendously well, is versatile to use among their favorite hobbies, and comes with a great warranty. One shopper, who has used it for anything from casualwear to work attire, said it’s a great fit for any occasion. “Patagonia’s Nano Puff Jacket is truly a ‘best in class item,’” they said. “They’ve repaired my Nano Puff hoody (a first-gen unit!) multiple times after being subjected to ultra-hard use here in Alaska. The jackets feel great over a T-shirt and are exceptional for layering. With one of these…you are basically ready for just about anything North America can throw at you.”

Shoppers are very hot on Patagonia’s warranty program, even when it comes to fire damage. “The warranty is impeccable: my first Nano Puff got a quarter-sized hole burned in one sleeve from an unfortunate campfire spark,” one shopper explained. “I sent it in for repair, and they did a free patch job that was so good it was undetectable unless you knew where to look.”

Despite how lightweight this puffer jacket is, shoppers say it’s still suitable for colder temperatures. “Amazingly lightweight, and incredibly warm in the mid-50s to low-30s without exercise,” as one shopper put it. “With movement (hiking/skiing) I’d wear it through the low-20s. Makes a great layer under a shell, and is a must-have for a versatile setup.”

Now is the best time to score the Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket for less. For up to 40% off, you can welcome one of the most comfortable and convenient do-it-all jackets into your wardrobe that’ll get the job done until summer rolls around. But don’t wait to grab yours—not only are some colors only on sale for a limited time, but those that aren’t are subject to sell out soon.