Pato O’Ward

Special to FOXSports.com

This first-person essay is the first in a special series leading up to the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 25 on FOX in which INDYCAR drivers penned letters about what the historic race means to them.

Dear Indianapolis Motor Speedway,

There’s something about you that is always sticking with me.

You’re loud. You’re relentless. You don’t care who you chew up or who you crown. And that’s what makes you so damn special.

I still remember the first time I drove on the Yard of Bricks. I thought, “It’s just another track. Fast, yes. But I’ve gone fast before.” Then I heard the crowd. I saw the rows of fans stacked higher than I ever could have imagined. I felt the history sitting in the air. And I knew then that I was just a small piece in something so much bigger.

Every time May rolls around, my heartbeat changes. There’s an energy that buzzes through the garages, like everyone’s chasing something special. Because we are. Every driver wants their face on that Borg-Warner Trophy. Every crew wants to chug that milk. And every fan? They want to feel something unforgettable.

People ask me what the Indy 500 feels like. It’s not just a race. It’s a dream you’ve got to fight for. And sometimes, it fights back harder than you expect.

I’ve had my heart broken here. I’ve felt that car on the edge, pushing to places I didn’t know I could go. I’ve walked away so close to victory, but also with a sting so deep, thinking about how close we were. And yeah, it hurts. But it also fuels me.

Because this place… it doesn’t hand out anything. You’ve got to earn it. Every lap. Every pit stop. Every moment of chaos when instinct kicks in and you trust that you and your team were made for this. And a bit of lady luck goes a long way.

Every time May rolls around, my heartbeat changes. There’s an energy that buzzes through the garages, like everyone’s chasing something special.

To the fans who camp out overnight just to be first in line, to the kids who see their hero fly by in papaya and think, “That could be me someday,” — this is for you, too. You make this race what it is. You remind us why we fight so hard to win here.

Someday, I’ll drink that milk with my 5 crew. I believe that with everything I’ve got. And when we do, it’ll be for all of us who kept believing — even when the Speedway made us wait.

See you soon.

– Pato