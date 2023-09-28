It seems Patrick J. Adams, who played a super-savvy legal consultant on “Suits,” overlooked some fine print about the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

On Wednesday, Adams wiped his Instagram page of throwback photos from his time on “Suits,” days after sharing them with his followers. Adams said Wednesday that his posts took away from the ongoing actors’ strike.

“The last couple of days I foolishly and thoughtlessly let a trip down Suits memory lane distract me from the very real and ongoing fight everyone in @sagaftra continues to wage in its effort to win our membership realistic 21st century compensation and protections,” he wrote.

On Monday, he shared black-and-white portraits of co-stars including Sarah Rafferty, Meghan Markle, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Max Topplin and Gina Torres. Days later he shared another batch of photos, including pictures of the now-Duchess of Sussex posing on set and lying down on a couch, according to People. Those posts have since been deleted.

SAG-AFTRA actors began their strike against major TV and film studios in July. Under strike rules, actors represented by the guild are prohibited from promoting any kind of work that falls under TV and film contracts. A SAG-AFTRA bulletin says promotion includes festival appearances, interviews and social media posts.

“Suits,” which aired on the USA Network from 2011-19, is a SAG-AFTRA signatory. The show has been a streaming hit recently for Netflix.

A representative for Adams did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for further comment.

“It was an embarrassing oversight for which I’m incredibly sorry,” Adams continued in his statement. “So grateful to those who gently and swiftly course corrected me here and I look forward to continuing the fight in the days and weeks ahead.”

SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents striking Hollywood actors, will soon resume bargaining with major studios. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which bargains on behalf of the major entertainment companies, said in a joint statement that they will meet on Monday to discuss a new film and TV contract.

“Several executives from AMPTP member companies will be in attendance,” the statement said.

SAG-AFTRA negotiations continue days after the Writers Guild of America and the AMPTP reached a tentative deal over the weekend.

“We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional — with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership,” the WGA negotiating committee said in a message to its members.

Times staff writers Wendy Lee and Meg James contributed to this report.