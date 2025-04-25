Yokohama F. Marinos’ interim manager Patrick Kisnorbo says he is not allowing his attention to shift beyond his own squad as the clock ticks down to Saturday’s Asian Champions League Elite quarterfinal against Cristiano Ronaldo-led Saudi side Al-Nassr.

The meeting in Jeddah’s Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium will be Kisnorbo’s second since replacing Steve Holland last week, when the Englishman was fired due to a disastrous start to the J. League that left the club at the bottom of the domestic table.

Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Jhon Duran are among those who lie in wait for Kisnorbo, who lost his first game as interim boss against Urawa Red Diamonds on Sunday, but the Australian remains single-minded in his approach to the quarterfinal.