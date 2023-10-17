



Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce are among a group of high-profile athletes joining Otro Capital’s investing team in Alpine F1, according to a release from Formula One on Tuesday.

As part of a new strategic initiative involving professional athletes, Alpine F1 is not only bringing on Mahomes and Kelce, but also fellow athletes in PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy, former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, Liverpool soccer star Trent Alexander-Arnold and former Manchester United and Chelsea star Juan Mata.

“I am thrilled to lead an investor group and join forces with Patrick and the team at Otro Capital on this exciting venture with Alpine F1,” Kelce said in a statement. “Our shared passion for excellence and innovation forms the cornerstone of this partnership. It’s about being able to contribute to a sport that demands precision, teamwork, and relentless pursuit of success. I am looking forward to this new chapter and can’t wait to see what we achieve together.”

Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are teaming up once again—this time as investors in Alpine F1. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Mahomes issued a statement of his own.

“I’ve always had a passion for all sports. The opportunity to lead an investor group with Travis in Alpine F1 alongside Otro Capital was one I couldn’t pass up. It’s an exciting time for the sport and this is an opportunity to bring our shared values to the world stage. I’m looking forward to being a part of its growth.”

While the financial commitment specific to each athlete has not been disclosed, Otro Capital’s fund investing in Alpine F1 is in excess of 200 million Euros.



