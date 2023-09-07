





Patrick Mahomes’s resume contains a lot of wild statistics, but one in particular should worry the Lions as they get ready to face the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

The Chiefs quarterback has shown out in his Week 1 matchups during his career, spanning back to his first season as Kansas City’s starter in 2018.

Here’s what Mahomes’s Week 1 stat lines have been the past five seasons.

In 2018, he threw for 256 yards and four touchdowns. The following year he threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns. His 2020 Week 1 performance was statistically his worst season debut as he threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns. Then, in 2021, Mahomes threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns. His Week 1 showing against the Cardinals last season produced 360 passing yards and five touchdowns to lead the team to a 44–21 victory.

It’s worth noting that Mahomes hasn’t thrown a single interception during any of these Week 1 performances.

Patrick Mahomes in Week 1 as a starting QB: 2022: 360 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs

2021: 337 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs

2020: 211 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs

2019: 378 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs

2018: 256 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs Total stats: 1,542 passing yards, 18 TD passes, 0 INTs with a 136.9 passer… pic.twitter.com/HAelkVAJ8k — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 6, 2023

The reigning Super Bowl champions are expected to win Thursday night’s matchup with a -4.5 point spread, according to SI Sportsbook. It seems that the stats and the odds are on Mahomes and the Chiefs’ side this week, but the Lions will be looking to flip the script.







