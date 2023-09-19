A New England Patriots fan has died after a fight with a Miami Dolphins supporter on Sunday night (September 17, 2023) at Gillette Stadium.

A man from Newmarket, New Hampshire has died after a physical altercation at Gillette Stadium during the New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins game on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Dale Mooney, was a dedicated Patriots fan and had been a season ticket holder for 30 years. He was 53 years old.

Fan footage shows Mooney and the Dolphins fan in a tussle as venue staff attempted to break up the clash.

Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Patriot fan video shows victim and Dolphins supporter ‘wrestling’ during fight

A witness recording shows a Patriot and Dolphin fan huddled in a pair as two staff members from above attempt to separate them.

At one moment, the Dolphin fan can be seen throwing a punch at Mooney, who was wearing a Patriots jersey.

Mooney was sitting in the 208/209 section when the incident occurred. One day later, a witness told WCVB Channel 5 Boston that Mooney was involved in a fight with several fans during the NFL game.

“It was unsettling for sure,” said Joe Kilmartin. “He basically just grabbed another fan and they started tussling around for a few minutes. At one point, another Dolphins fan walked over and punched him and the man just went out. It was pretty hard to watch.”

Kilmartin tells Mass Live: “The Dolphins fan walks over and clearly punches him in the face. He gets knocked out and you can tell right away he’s not OK.”

Massachusetts State Police claims Mooney suffered an “apparent medical event” and investigators are awaiting on Medical Examiner’s findings to determine whether the altercation contributed to Mooney’s death.

No charges related to the incident have been filed at the time of writing.

Dale Mooney had the ‘patience of a saint’, says wife

Dale Mooney’s wife, Lisa, is searching for answers on how the incident unfolded. Lisa Mooney believes the footage captured will prove that her husband did not throw a single punch.

“I just don’t understand why people have to go that extreme,” she said. “Why can’t it just be fun? That’s all it’s supposed to be. It’s a fun family event.”

Mooney added: “It takes a lot to get him out and he has the patience of a saint. I just don’t understand what happened.”

Lisa Mooney was told by friends who accompanied her husband to the game that they were “verbally taunted” by other fans.

“He was a great dad, and a great man, good husband,” she wept.