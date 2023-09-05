





Patriots cornerback Jack Jones had his firearms charges dropped Tuesday after agreeing to a deal in Boston Municipal Court.

According to MassLive.com, as part of the deal, Jones agreed to one year of pre-trial probation and 48 hours of community service in exchange for a nolle prosequi, which will result in his charges being dropped.

The 25-year-old was arrested at Logan Airport in Massachusetts on June 16 after airport officials discovered two loaded guns in a bag that had his name on it.

Jones was charged with two counts of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a Firearm Identification Card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

Jones was released after posting $30,000 bail and initially pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on June 20.

“Jack is grateful to have the case resolved and is looking forward to playing football,” said Jones’s attorney Rosemary Spapicc, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Jones is entering his second season in the NFL. A 2022 fourth-round pick out of Arizona State, he featured in 13 games as a rookie in New England. He missed the final four games of the year, two through injury, and two due to a suspension for an “unspecified violation of club rules.”

The Patriots play their season opener Sunday against the Eagles at Gillette Stadium.








