





There wasn’t much at stake in Week 18’s game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets, but that fact didn’t keep the players on the field from battling their hearts out.

Through a brutal New England snowstorm, both teams slugged it out on Sunday, with tensions even boiling over at points despite the chilly temperatures on the field.

With the Patriots trailing 9–3 and looking to mount a comeback, tight end Pharaoh Brown decided to make a statement with his block, carrying Jets linebacker Quincy Williams all the way to the sidelines and eventually leaving Williams’s helmet lying in the snow.

Fans loved the effort from Brown on the play despite the dire circumstances.

Pharaoh Brown threw Quincy Williams out of the club. pic.twitter.com/zHM5TzQ9YU — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 7, 2024

Bring Pharaoh Brown back next year https://t.co/u7EHthxWMA — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) January 7, 2024

The Jets would hold on to win the game 17–3, ending a streak of 15 straight losses to the Patriots.







