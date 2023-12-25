





A few missed opportunities didn’t keep New England Patriots kicker Chad Ryland down on Sunday, as the rookie delivered in the clutch to upset the Denver Broncos in prime time.

With the game tied, 23–23, the Patriots’ offense drove to the Broncos’ 38-yard line to set the stage for their special teams to win the game. The high-pressure moment carried a strong sense of uncertainty, however, due to Ryland having missed a 47-yard field goal and an extra point earlier in the game.

The stakes weren’t too high, though, with Ryland stepping up to nail a 56-yard kick for the go-ahead score, and give New England a stunning Christmas Eve miracle.

Ryland’s heroics salvaged what had been a rough night for the Maryland product, who also converted a 33-yard attempt, and completed a surprising performance by the lowly Pats (4–11).

Meanwhile, the Broncos (7–8) will now face an uphill battle in finding a way to keep their playoff chances alive as they head into a Week 17 battle against the Chargers (5–10).







