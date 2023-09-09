There’s nothing stupid about the Toronto Film Festival response to Dumb Money.

The audience at Toronto’s Roy Thompson Hall laughed loud and clapped louder at the world premiere of I, Tonya and Cruella director Craig Gillespie’s new comedy about the 2021 GameStop stock squeeze.

Paul Dano stars as Keith Gill, the real-life YouTuber who took on billionaire hedge fund managers and won. Alongside Dano, Pete Davidson stars as Keith’s brother and Shailene Woodley as his wife. Seth Rogen plays Melvin Capital founder Gabe Plotkin, one of the biggest losers in the GameStop squeeze. America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos and Sebastian Stan also star.

The actors, of course, could not attend the premiere, due to the strike (Sony, a struck company, is releasing Dumb Money in the U.S.). However, director Gillespie took the TIFF stage with his fellow Dumb Money producers Aaron Ryder from Ryder Pictures Company and Black Bear Pictures’ Teddy Schwarzman. Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, who co-wrote the Dumb Money screenplay, adapting from the non-fiction book The Antisocial Network by Ben Mezrich, were also in attendance but only in their roles as executive producers. Mezrich was in the audience.

Angelo and Schuker Blum said they “stand in solidarity” with the writers union and their fellow strikers, noting that Dumb Money was about how “Wall Street is rigged…well Hollywood is rigged too.”

Sony is planning a limited release for Dumb Money on Sept. 22 before going wide on Sept. 29.

You can watch the trailer for Dumb Money below.