Paul Rosenberg has stepped in to hush the rumors about a potential sequel to Eminem’s landmark 2002 film, 8 Mile.

On Friday (October 6), the longtime Em manager set the record straight regarding additional prospects for the Detroit MC’s Oscar-winning movie. Contrary to the countless rumors online, there will be no follow-up to B-Rabbit’s story on the big screen.

“Just wanna clear this up. There is no 8 Mile sequel. It does not and won’t exist,” the 52-year-old music manager wrote on social media.

Just wanna clear this up. There is no 8 Mile sequel. It does not and won’t exist. — Paul Bunyan Rosenberg (@rosenberg) October 6, 2023

Earlier this year, 50 Cent announced that he has started working on an 8 Mile TV series to help further Eminem‘s already bulletproof “legacy,” though details at the moment remain scarce.

The rapper-turned-TV mogul announced the project in an interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood and said Slim Shady was backing the film’s transition to television.

“I wanna bring — I’m gonna bring 8 Mile to television,” 50 Cent said, confirming that Em is aware of his plans.

“We in motion,” 50 said after being asked what stage of production the show is in. “It’s gonna be big. I’m working. I ain’t got no duds. I’m batting 100 [sic] … I think it should be there for [Eminem’s] legacy because it’s important to me that they understand it.”

The news came a few months after the 8 Mile soundtrack celebrated its 20th anniversary with an “Expanded Edition” re-release, which arrived as the original album was certified 6x platinum. The new edition features all 12 original songs along with instrumentals for each of the tracks.

Regarding an 8 Mile revamp, all the original cast members might not be game. Mekhi Phifer, who starred as Future (an homage to Em’s real-life best friend, the late D12 member Proof), recently said that there will “never” be a sequel to the beloved rap film.

“Sometimes, it’s just best to leave it alone. Once you make it a classic, no reason to fool around with it,” he said. He added that a sequel could be compelling, but he would never consider reprising his beloved role.

“It could be interesting, but I wouldn’t be in it and I’m sure Eminem wouldn’t be in it either,” he said.