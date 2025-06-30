Release Date



Vin Diesel has shared key details about the upcoming and final Fast and Furious 11 movie. Speaking at a car event in California, he confirmed that the eleventh installment of the long-running series is aiming for a 2027 release. He also outlined specific terms he set for its production.

Vin Diesel attended Fuel Fest, a car-focused event in Pomona, California, on Saturday night. He appeared alongside co-stars Tyrese Gibson and Cody Walker. While speaking to fans, Diesel confirmed that Fast and Furious 11 is expected to release in April 2027. He said the studio had approached him with the idea, and he agreed under certain conditions.

Vin Diesel’s Three Conditions



Diesel revealed the three main conditions he placed before agreeing to the timeline. First, he said the movie must return to Los Angeles, the location where the franchise began. Second, he wanted the film to focus again on street racing and car culture. Lastly, Diesel said the story must include the return of Brian O’Conner, the character originally played by Paul Walker.

Return of Brian O’Conner



Paul Walker, who played Brian O’Conner, died in a car accident in 2013 at the age of 40. Diesel did not clarify how the character would return. If Brian O’Conner appears in the film, the production will likely use digital effects or body doubles to include him. Paul Walker’s brothers, including Cody Walker, have previously helped create scenes using similar techniques.

Performance of Last Installment



The most recent film in the series, Fast X, released in May 2023. It earned over $700 million worldwide. The film had a production cost of around $340 million. The cast included Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, Alan Ritchson, Brie Larson and Rita Moreno. It was promoted as the first half of a two-part story.



Confirmed Cast Members



Despite being promoted as part one of a two-part saga, it remains unclear if “Fast and Furious 11” will directly follow the events of “Fast X.” The gap between the two releases will be four years. No plot details or returning cast members besides Diesel have been officially confirmed so far.

Fan Response



Fans at the event responded with interest to the announcement. Diesel’s mention of returning to street racing and Los Angeles was well received. The possibility of seeing Brian O’Conner again also drew reactions, though some uncertainty remains. The franchise has maintained strong fan interest over the years, and the final film is expected to attract global attention.

FAQs



Will Paul Walker appear in Fast and Furious 11?

Paul Walker passed away in 2013, but his character Brian O’Conner may return using digital technology or a body double, though it has not been confirmed.

When is Fast and Furious 11 expected to release?

Vin Diesel announced at Fuel Fest that the film is planned for an April 2027 release, though an exact date is yet to be finalized.

