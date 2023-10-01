In a surprising twist — for October — Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie claimed the top spot at the domestic box office with a reported $23 million, topping Saw X ($18M) and The Creator ($14.1M), per Deadline. The Paramount animated flick exceeded the $13M domestic bow of the 2021 original, which went on to gross $144M worldwide.

As for Saw X, the opening is slightly above the $16.4M earned by Jigsaw in 2017, the $14M made by Saw VI in 2009, and the $8M collected by Spiral in 2021. It’s not far off from the $18.3M opening of the original Saw way back in 2004 (not adjusted for inflation), but a far cry from the enormous openings of Saw III ($33M), Saw IV ($31M), and Saw II ($31M) during the franchise’s peak years.

Good and bad news for The Creator, which tumbled out of the gate domestically but still amassed $32M worldwide. Not bad, but certainly not what Disney hoped for the $80M production. Maybe word of mouth propels this one a little higher, as it’s a pretty good sci-fi flick.

Box Office Results: Domestic Top 10

1.) Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (Par) 3989 theaters, Fri $6.8M, Sat $9.6M Sun $6.5M 3-day $23M/Wk 1

2) Saw X (LG) 3,262 theaters Fri $8M Sat $6.1M Sun $3.9M 3-day $18M/Wk 1

3.) The Creator (New Reg/20th/Dis) 3,680 theaters, Fri $5.6M, Sat $5.1M $3.3M 3-day $14M/Wk 1

4.) The Nun 2 (NL) 2871 (-665) theaters, Fri $1.32M (-45%), Sat $2M Sun $1.2M 3-day $4.67M (-45%) Total $76.7M/Wk 4

5) The Blind (Fath) 1714 theaters, Fri $1.26M Sat $1.6M Sun $1.2M 3-day $4.1M/Wk 1

6.) A Haunting in Venice (Dis) 2,785 (-520) Fri $1M (-42%), Sat $1.6M Sun $1M 3-day $3.8M (-39%)/Total $31.6M/Wk 3

7.) Dumb Money (Sony) 2837 (+2218) theaters, Fri $1.3M (+31%) Sat $1.3M Sun $900K 3-day $3.5M (+66%), Total $7.3M/Wk 3

8.) Equalizer 3 (Sony) 2,184 (-1086) theaters Fri $765K Sat $1.2M Sun $715K 3-day $2.7M (-43%), Total: $85.9M /Wk 5

9.) Expendables 4 (LG) 3518 theaters, Fri $713K Sat $1M Sun $692K 3-day $2.495M (-68%), Total $13.2M/Wk 2

10.) Barbie (WB) 1,302 (-1332) theaters Fri $355K Sat $650K Sun $425K 3-day $1.43M (-55%), Total $633M/Wk 11