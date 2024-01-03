New York, United States, January 3rd, 2024, Chainwire

PawFury’s invites gaming enthusiasts to the forefront of play-to-earn innovation with its latest launch, $PawFactory. Users are invited to dive into a world where their gaming prowess and investment savvy are equally rewarded. PawFury’s live presale offers more than just a pass to gaming; it’s a portal opportunity to earn bonuses of up to 149%. This event allows enthusiasts to enhance their gaming journey while potentially increasing their rewards.

Introducing $PawFactory: A Blend of Earning Opportunities and Gaming Excitement

At the core of PawFury‘s offerings is $PawFactory, a platform enabling users to:

Stake $PAW Tokens: Offers a chance for token holders to engage in staking activities.

Offers a chance for token holders to engage in staking activities. Bonus Stage Rounds: Providing engaging new game levels with enhanced rewards.

Providing engaging new game levels with enhanced rewards. Referral Bonuses: Encouraging network expansion and community-driven bonuses.

Encouraging network expansion and community-driven bonuses. In-Game Rewards & NFTs: Offering opportunities for trading, staking, and potential earning in a vibrant digital landscape.

Presale Opportunity: Early Access, Potential Rewards

The presale period offers significant price discounts and bonuses, encouraging early participation for maximum potential returns in a growing play-to-earn domain.

About PawFury

PawFury is revolutionizing the play-to-earn sector by creating a rewarding platform for both gamers and investors. It’s more than just a game; it’s an evolving ecosystem of rewards and opportunities. PawFury is committed to being a dynamic part of the gaming evolution.

Contact

Head Of Marketing

Jessica Andersson

PawFury

[email protected]