Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As small and midsize businesses (SMBs) continue to face economic challenges, reducing software costs has become a significant focus for entrepreneurs and small-business owners. Approximately 60% of SMBs actively price shop for technology and software and are looking for cost-effective solutions without compromising on quality, according to data from McKinsey.

Going back to the software basics could be one way to cut costs. For a limited time, you can grab Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows for just $29.97 (reg. $229).

This lifetime license gives business professionals the essential tools they need, from Word to Excel, PowerPoint, and more, without ongoing subscriptions or unexpected renewal fees. For those who aren’t ready to upgrade their operating systems or who prefer predictable, one-time costs, this offer can be a game changer.

While it’s not the latest version, Office 2019 is still packed with value and perfect for those who don’t need all the cloud-based features of Office 365. Whether you’re a small-business owner, freelancer, or IT professional, this deal provides a robust suite of tools to boost productivity, security, and flexibility—all while staying offline and keeping your data on your terms.

For professionals on a budget, Office 2019 offers a lifetime license—pay once, use forever. Unlike Office 365’s subscription model, there’s no need to worry about ongoing monthly fees or surprise price hikes. For entrepreneurs looking to manage costs, this ensures you know exactly what you’re paying and when, with no hidden fees down the line.

For Windows users, Office Professional 2019 works with Windows 10 or 11.

Office 2019 introduces several new features to enhance productivity. Improved inking tools offer a more natural and intuitive experience across applications. Excel benefits from new data analysis tools, including additional formulas and charts, facilitating better data visualization and analysis.

PowerPoint incorporates advanced presentation features like Morph and Zoom, enabling the creation of dynamic and engaging presentations.

Why this deal is worth it

Securing Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 at this discounted rate provides exceptional value. The suite’s comprehensive tools cater to various professional requirements, from document creation to data analysis and presentation design. The one-time purchase model eliminates the hassle of subscription renewals and offers long-term stability. Additionally, owning a lifetime license gives you continuous access to these essential tools without additional costs, making it a prudent investment for professionals and businesses seeking cost-effective productivity solutions.

Don’t miss this limited-time pay-once offer on MS Office Professional 2019 for Windows: just $29.97 (reg. $229).

StackSocial prices subject to change.