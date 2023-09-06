Deep Silver and Starbreeze have announced an open Technical Beta for Payday 3, set to kick off this weekend.

Players can play around in the co-op heist shooter September 8-11 as part of a stress test for the servers. This will help the developers prepare the game for its upcoming release on September 21.

This Payday 3 gameplay trailer shows off a heist going down in New York City.

The Technical Open Beta will not require a key to access and feature the same content as the technical closed beta test conducted in August. It is based on a game version from April and not a final representation of Payday 3.

The beta will offer the original clown-masked gang members Dallas, Hoxton, Chains, and Wolf alongside the new bank heist No Rest for the Wicked. This heist charges you with relieving a small bank of the cash in its vault. You can go in stealthily without anyone noticing the money is gone or in go loud.

All difficulties will be playable for the test, the level cap is set at Infamy Level 22, and Weapon Level Progression is set at eight.

When released, Payday 3 will be made available for PC via PC Game Pass, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. It will also be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Game Pass and through GeForce Now.

You can access the beta through Steam and by signing up with Xbox Insider. More information on the beta will be shared ahead of the weekend.