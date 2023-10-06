It’s been anything but a smooth heist for Payday 3 since launch. The latest speed bump for the online shooter is a delayed patch that was planned for this week–an update that was already split in two previously.
On Twitter/X, the official Payday 3 account apologized for the setback, saying “… we’ve chosen to delay today’s planned patch to ensure its stability. The patch needs some changes that would require us to go through console certification again.” As such, developer Starbreeze is now aiming for a mid-October release of the update.
One particularly frustrating aspect of this delay relates to PS5 preorder bonuses, as they still aren’t available to people who purchased a premium edition of Payday 3. Starbreeze stated they won’t be redeemable until this patch goes live.
Payday 3 launched last month and almost immediately experienced major issues. This led to Starbreeze CEO Tobias Sjögren apologizing for the shooter’s unstable launch. Afterward, Payday 3 had to go offline multiple times to address problems, too. The studio has even discussed an offline mode for the shooter because of the difficulties.
The servers are now fixed for Payday 3, according to Starbreeze. And the studio has big plans for the shooter with four DLCs planned throughout the game’s first year. However, it’s unknown how all of these launch issues may impact their releases.
