PayPal Holdings Inc. edged above expectations with its quarterly revenue and earnings outlook Wednesday, though the company fell short of a margin metric for the latest quarter due to dynamics within its credit business.

The payments company reported second-quarter net income of $1.03 billion, or 92 cents a share, whereas PayPal

PYPL,

-3.08%

recorded a net loss of $341 million, or 29 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. On an adjusted basis, PayPal earned $1.16 a share, up from 93 cents a share a year prior, while the FactSet consensus was for $1.15 a share.