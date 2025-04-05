The Punjab Kings (PBKS) had a tough time last year. There was confusion about Shashank Singh’s place in the team, Shikhar Dhawan didn’t do well, and they finished ninth with only five wins. That made it ten seasons in a row without reaching the playoffs.

But this year, things seem calmer. With Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer leading the side, PBKS have made a strong start in IPL 2025, winning their first two away games. Now, they’re hoping to do better at home.

In IPL 2024, they managed only one win out of five games at Mullanpur. But the 2025 team looks much stronger. They have depth in the squad, with players like Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Marco Jansen ready to step up. In fact, the top-order has been so good that these big names haven’t been needed much so far.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are facing a few problems. Yashasvi Jaiswal hasn’t been in great form, and there are doubts about their batting line-up. So, they’ve been making changes to their playing 11. One good sign was their recent win against CSK, where Nitish Rana’s performance stood out as they wrapped up their matches in Guwahati.

PBKS and RR have played against each other 28 times. Rajasthan Royals have the edge with 16 wins, while Punjab Kings have won 12. The last five games have been close, Royals have won three, and Kings two. In IPL 2024, both teams won one match each. RR won the match played at Mullanpur.

Live Events



