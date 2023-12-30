When you buy a new gaming mouse you’re likely to stick with it for a very long time. I review these things for a living and I’ve stuck with the same shape Logitech mouse for years now. Creature of habit, I guess. That’s why it’s of the utmost important (utmost!) that you pick the right gaming mouse from the get-go.

You’re not short of options, but great gaming mice aren’t a dime a dozen. There are a few really spectacular gaming mice on offer today, and we’ve picked just three to nominate for our best gaming mouse award this year.

What makes these mice great? It all begins with a stable and responsive sensor, as without an adept tracking solution, a mouse isn’t going to work for a PC gamer. We’re not only talking about a high DPI, but also a 1:1 response that doesn’t insert unruly acceleration into the mix when you’re gaming.

Shape is also key for any top gaming mouse, but the ‘best shape’ is massively dependent on who you ask. I like things simple, while some prefer to hold onto some sort of space-age weapon. Each to their own, but actually the three nominations we’ve selected this year are rather plain and simple. So let’s get right into them.

Best gaming mouse 2023: the nominees

Which will be crowned king and/or queen of gaming mice for 2023? You’ll find out on New Year’s Eve. So stay tuned for the finale.