The wildcard award category is our way of covering all our bases without having to hand out 30 awards for every perceivable product category out there. With such a wide open category for an award, it was difficult to narrow down the nominations to only three products. We’ve reviewed many excellent products this year that don’t fit into our traditional awards categories, but only three could make it to the final round.

I’m pleased with the nominations we’ve selected, however. Not only because they’re all fantastic products, but they’re also all relatively budget-friendly picks. Perhaps proof of what us PC gamers value these days, in what can be a very expensive hobby otherwise.

What we’ve also got here is representation for virtual reality and racing games. Two popular offshoots of PC gaming, it only feels right to give them their dues with a nomination each. As a sim racing fan myself, it feels good to highlight some cheaper racing gear that’s genuinely decent. You don’t have to spend heaps on a direct drive wheel with more torque than your nan’s car.

So, here are our three eclectic nominations:

Best of the rest 2023: the nominees

The winner of the PC Gamer Hardware award for the best of the rest will be announced on New Year’s Eve. All three are deserving, but only one will be crowned. Stay tuned for the results.