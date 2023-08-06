The company intends to prepare agents and homeowners for the “millions of new high-performing homes improved through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA),” according to an announcement.

Pearl Certification, a company that offers an independent analysis of energy-saving initiatives and solar upgrades to residential real estate, has revamped its agent resources program that assists with educating homebuyers and sellers on sustainability opportunities, Inman has learned.

The company intends to prepare for the “millions of new high-performing homes improved through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA),” Pearl Certification said in an announcement. Agents can access the network to learn more about how to market sustainable homes, how the IRA is empowering homeowners and even connect with homeowners seeking Pearl-certified agents.

“Energy-efficient homes are no longer a niche market segment,” said CEO of Pearl Certification Cynthia Adams in a statement. “With growing environmental consciousness, cost savings, government incentives, technological advancements, stronger building codes, and increased market demand, the popularity of high-performing homes is soaring. As more cities adopt stricter energy codes, agents must be prepared to effectively market and sell these homes.”

Agents who register with Pearl gain access to The Spark, a centralized portal for research, networking, tools and marketing assets. They also gain a profile in a consumer app by Pearl called Green Door, which homeowners use to find agents who can navigate the rebates program.

Adam’s comments align with the mission of two other firms focusing on sustainability in real estate: ClimateCheck and AreaHub. Both firms offer models that help agents and homeowners assess and address risk from climate change, offering region-specific resources, risk scoring systems and content on how homeownership overlaps with the planet’s ongoing, frequently more erratic weather fluctuations.

Then there’s Fifth Wall, a proptech-focused venture capital firm with a notable environmental bent, aiming to use its considerable capital to empower companies to decarbonize real estate. Its Climate Fund closed with $500 million in July 2022.

According to Architecture2030, an organization devoted to rethinking construction and its impact on the planet, real estate or the “built environment,” generates nearly 50 percent of annual global CO2 emissions.

The IRA introduced a number of incentives for American homeowners to implement energy-efficient improvements. To qualify for eligibility, independent verification is required. Enter Pearl Certification.

“Later this year, homeowners across the country will turn to Pearl for third-party certifications, which will be required by the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act’s $4.3 billion Homeowner Managing Energy Savings (HOMES) rebate program,” the company said.

Pearl Certification also assists the appraisal community with necessary data and framework for finalizing the Residential Green and Energy Efficient Addendum.

