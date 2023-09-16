Phil De Semlyen, Time Out’s global film editor, said south Londoners “swear by” Peckhamplex.

“It is a genuinely unique cinema: a high street indie multiplex where you can see the latest big movies for just over a fiver,” he told BBC London.

“It’s no frills and great value, but it’s also comfy, welcoming and the people who work there and run the place are hugely passionate about movies.

“It occupies a unique place in the city’s heart too, with locals-made-good like John Boyega and Rye Lane director Vivian Oparah among its regulars.”

Preston Benson, managing director of art hub Peckham Levels, described the cinema as an “integral part of Peckham’s cultural offering”.

“As their neighbour, we understand only too well how rising costs and the cost-of-living crisis has resulted in them having to make the difficult decision to increase their ticket prices,” he said.