Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich began the press conference by noting that the 17 home invasions and robberies affected some 60 victims, including nine children, many of whom suffered life-altering injuries and trauma. He said police had arrested 12 men in connection with the crimes, with a warrant out for a 13th. The operation, known as Project Night Train, led to 136 charges, including attempted murder, robbery, firearms-related charges, possession of property obtained by crime, and more.