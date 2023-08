Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) says that electing Donald Trump back to the White House in 2024 would put “a criminal enterprise” in the executive mansion, the Washington Examiner reports.

Said Pelosi: “Don’t even think of that. Don’t think of the world being on fire. It cannot happen, or we will not be the United States of America. “If he were to be president, it would be a criminal enterprise in the White House.”

