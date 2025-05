(Reuters) – Mexican state oil company Pemex plans to layoff over 3000 tenured employees and save up around 10.5 billion pesos ($543.40 million) in the process, Bloomberg reported citing a company document dated April.

The document was first reported by the Mexican newspaper Reforma. Reuters couldn’t immediately verify the details of the reports.

($1 = 19.3228 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Yazhini MV in Bengaluru)