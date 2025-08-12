Pen America has faced criticism after it said the targeted killing of five Al Jazeera staff members, including much-loved reporter Anas al-Sharif, “could” constitute a war crime.

The Israeli military killed all five in a drone strike while they were stationed in a media tent beside al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City late on Sunday.

The literary non-profit, which says it stands at the “intersection of literature and human rights”, has been largely silent about atrocities committed by Israel in Gaza, and is currently on the boycott list of Writers for the War Against Gaza.