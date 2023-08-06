“Mike Pence refuted the notion that former President Donald Trump only asked him to delay the counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021, to allow for audits of state election results, disputing the characterization of their interactions made by some members of Trump’s legal team,” CBS News reports.

Said Pence: “That’s not what happened.”

He added: “From sometime in the middle of December, the president began to be told that I had some authority to reject or return votes back to the states. I had no such authority.”

