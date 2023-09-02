Several insiders told Politico that the Pennsylvania Democratic Party is in a state of in disarray.

The perception marks a stunning turnaround from the party’s electoral success last year.

Many Democrats are concerned about the state party being unprepared for the 2024 races.

In 2022, Pennsylvania Democrats had a banner political year, electing Josh Shapiro as governor and John Fetterman as the state’s newest US senator, while also flipping control of the state House of Representatives.

Shapiro has since become widely touted as a future Democratic presidential candidate, while Fetterman, a former lieutenant governor, had garnered national recognition in his own right even before his election to the upper chamber. And with control of the state House, Democrats now have leverage in the politically split legislature.

But less than a year after those victories and one year before the 2024 presidential election, Politico is reporting that Democratic insiders are slamming the state of the party, citing financial problems and an apparent lack of trust.

In speaking with roughly 20 Democratic figures throughout the state, many told the outlet of their deep frustration at how the party — in one of the top presidential swing states in the country — is being run.







A state Democratic committee member described the state party as “amateur hour.” And one former state party staffer called the organization a “fucking disaster.”

Politico reported that the party went through some staff layoffs in July, and one of the party’s political action committees reported only $7,500 in its coffers as of June.

As Democrats have increasingly expressed concerns about the party, many are looking to the party chair, state Sen. Sharif Street of Philadelphia, to provide answers.

And they’re looking to help right the ship quickly, as a key state Supreme Court race will be held this November. The party has sought to make the contest a referendum on abortion rights in the Keystone State.