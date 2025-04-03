

On March 22 at 7 a.m., Shawn Steffee stood on a hill overlooking the Homer City Generating Station with his family and the community he grew up with. [emphasis, links added]

They were all looking at Pennsylvania’s largest coal-fired power plant for the last time — the plant he and his father, uncles, brother, and the union he had guided had all worked at for decades.

Steffee, the business manager for Boilermakers Local No. 154, whose labor force was one of several at the plant, told the Washington Examiner the effect of the plant closure, announced two years ago, would be devastating not just to his union but to the community he grew up in.

“It is not just job losses; it is a major tax revenue loss for the school district that I grew up in, and now it will be gone,” Steffee said.

And then, by the morning of March 22, the tallest smokestack in the United States was gone.

The sound of the Unit 3 smokestack coming down was thunderous. The imagery was gutting; people in the community and anyone who recognized the 1,217-foot smokestacks as part of the local skyline for decades were reminded that an era had ended.

Steffee said it wasn’t easy watching it fall. “But I had to be there and see it,” he said flatly.

The tower had stood there since 1977 and the plant since 1969.

This coal-fired power plant was the victim of politics, competition, and environmental regulations whose goalposts seemed to change daily. With all three putting so much pressure on the coal industry, operating and making a profit became untenable.

When it was fully operational, the 1,900-megawatt plant could power over two million homes and buildings.

There are rumors that a natural gas-fired power-generating facility to support an artificial intelligence data processing plant is in the works. If that all comes to pass, it would be the largest gas-fired power plant in the U.S. But no one has confirmed that just yet.

Pennsylvania State Sen. Joe Pittman hinted at that in a statement, saying while it was sad to see such a significant part of history fade into history books, “it’s also very exciting that we have an opportunity to redevelop the site with economic opportunity while reinventing our future.

“We have a unique opportunity to see the site cleaned up and rebuilt with billions of dollars of private-sector investment,” Pittman continued. “Those dollars, and the jobs associated with rebuilding and operating a future economic force in our community, provide hope for a new and vibrant future for the community, the school district, the county and the region.”

Steffee said he was also hopeful. But he kept everything else close to the vest.

In truth, both labor and the community have had their hopes dashed before.

Daniel Turner, executive director of Power the Future, said the demise of Homer City meant that enormous electricity capacity would be lost forever. The people of Pennsylvania, he believes, will only be worse off as a result: “Nothing can replace this, not wind, not solar, and the green activists responsible for such terrible decisions will move on to their next victim.”

Not all that long ago, there were 60 coal-fired generating units in Pennsylvania. As of today, there are only 15 left.

Turner says it is pure un-American insanity to shut down responsible coal while turning a blind eye to China, which builds the equivalent of a coal plant a week.

“It’s the intellectual equivalent of putting your dog on a treadmill and claiming you’re getting healthy because of the machine’s readout.”

Turner said “the greens” are never satiated with the closure of a plant. They must destroy.

h/t Steve B.

Read rest at Patriot Post