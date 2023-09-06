Hunt has quietly set a cap on the amount of total tax-free cash pensioners can withdraw and this will cause increasing damage to savers through a process known as fiscal drag. This happens when tax thresholds are frozen while asset values rise. It’s a common stealth tax trick.

Pension provider and financial adviser Quilter has warned the new cap is unlikely to rise now that it’s been set and this could shrink the value of the 25 percent tax-free cash for those with larger pension pots.

They risk losing thousands of pounds in tax to HM Revenue & Customs if they fail to take action.

In his March budget, Hunt abolished the pensions lifetime allowance, which capped the total amount savers can hold in their pension pots at £1,073,100, with a brutal 55 percent charge on savings on top of that.

The aim was to encourage NHS doctors to work on later in life, as many had retired early to escape the penalty.

It drew criticism from Labour who claimed Hunt was handing a tax break to the super rich, but critics failed to notice that the Chancellor had sneakily set a new maximum cap of £268,275 on the tax-free cash element for everyone.

Roddy Munro, head of tax and pensions specialists at Quilter, said this may only affect a small number of savers today but could have “major knock-on consequences” for pension planning further down the line. “More and more savers will see their tax-free cash shrink as their pension grows.”