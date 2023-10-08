As well as the state pension, those on low incomes or with serious health problems can claim extra support. However, many either don’t know what’s out there or assume they won’t get anything because they have savings or own their home. This is not always the case.

This checklist could help you see what’s available and who’s eligible.

Pension Credit. A means-tested income top up that increases the incomes of the poorest pensioners to £201.05 a week if they’re single or £306.85 for couples.

This is a gateway for other support including housing benefit, cost of living payments, council tax reduction, support for mortgage interest, a free TV licence from age 75, help with NHS dental treatment, glasses and transport costs for hospital appointments, and the Warm Home Discount Scheme.

Yet around 850,000 of the poorest pensions fail to claim. Call the Pension Credit claim line on 0800 99 1234 to check eligibility. Staff can even help fill in the application for you over the phone.

Attendance Allowance. This helps with extra costs if you have a disability or health condition severe enough that you need someone to look after you. You could get either £68.10 or £101.75 a week, depending on the care required.

If eligible, you may also get increased Pension Credit, Housing Benefit and Council Tax Reduction. Attendance Allowance is not means tested. Call 0800 731 0122.

Personal Independence Payment. This pays money towards extra living costs if you have a long-term health condition or disability, and struggle to do certain everyday tasks as a result.

It comes in two parts. The daily living part pays a lower weekly rate of £68.10 and higher rate of £101.75. The mobility part pays either £26.90 or £71 a week.

You can claim even if you work, have savings or get other benefits. Call the PIP new claims phone line on 0800 917 2222.