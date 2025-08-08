NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Defense plans to build the largest federal migrant detention facility in the U.S. to date, at Fort Bliss in Texas, which is expected to have up to 5,000 beds for illegal aliens.

Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson announced the project during a press briefing Thursday, stating that construction began in July.

“Since then, work has begun for initial detainment capacity of 1,000 illegal aliens with initial operating capacity likely to be achieved by mid to late August,” Wilson said. “Once DOD achieves initial stand up, we will finish construction for up to 5,000 beds in the weeks and months ahead.”

Wilson said the facility will become the largest of its kind in U.S. history, serving what she called “this critical mission: the deportation of illegal aliens.”

The new facility is being established to support President Donald Trump’s executive order to protect Americans against an invasion.

The announcement follows Indiana Gov. Mike Braun’s recent statement that the state will build a facility dubbed the “Speedway Slammer” at the Miami Correctional Center, located between Indianapolis and Fort Wayne.

Named in reference to Indiana’s racing heritage, including the Indianapolis 500, the “Speedway Slammer” will house up to 1,000 migrants once operational.

“We are proud to work with President Trump and Secretary Noem as they remove the worst of the worst with this innovative partnership,” Braun said in a statement on Tuesday. “Indiana is taking a comprehensive and collaborative approach to combating illegal immigration and will continue to lead the way among states.”

Funding for the project comes from a reconciliation bill signed by Trump last month, which he referred to as the “one big, beautiful bill.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the legislation funds the 287(g) program, which facilitates cooperation between Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and local authorities, as well as 80,000 ICE detention beds.

The Trump administration has continued deportation operations while encouraging undocumented immigrants without additional criminal records to self-deport.

According to DHS, individuals who voluntarily leave the country are eligible for a $1,000 incentive and free travel, potentially allowing for legal reentry in the future.

Another facility, informally known as “Alligator Alcatraz,” opened this summer under the supervision of federal officials and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. It serves as a staging center for deportations.

Initially funded by the state, the facility will also receive support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It currently holds 2,000 people, with capacity expected to double. Deportation flights began late last month.

The facility was converted from a decommissioned airport in the Everglades. A second center may follow, according to WJHL. State officials have faced criticism from immigration and environmental advocacy groups over the facility’s location and purpose.

