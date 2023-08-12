



Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.

Working a desk job means you’re probably sitting down most of the day, which can cause pain in your hips, rear and legs after a while. You’ve likely already heard of a standing desk and know they can be rather expensive, but if you’ve been considering one and don’t want to spend thousands, you’re in luck.

The SHW Adjustable Standing Desk is a highly rated option backed by over 12,000 five-star ratings and is on sale for just $139. We know an electronic standing desk for such a low price sounds too good to be true, but take the word of tons of shoppers who say it really is worth the money for its size and quality.

SHW Memory Preset Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk, $139 (was $177) at Amazon

Its height is easily adjustable with the touch of a button. There is a small control panel on the side with arrows to move it up or down from 28 to 45 inches tall. You can even set up to four preferred desk heights using the memory preset function for added convenience. This is a great feature for people who share a desk with another person.

The desk itself offers nearly 48 inches of space that allows you to work on multiple projects without feeling cramped. It even has organizational details like side hooks and cord storage that help keep a tidy workspace.

One reviewer said it has “plenty of room for two monitors with a laptop on the side,” making it a great choice for anyone working from home or taking online classes.

“This desk is so well engineered and the instructions [are] so clearly written, we had it assembled and ready to go in record-breaking time,” wrote another shopper. “The controls are straightforward and I was able to quickly set a couple different heights with the memory buttons. The motor is very quiet and not intrusive at all.”

Related: An ‘Exceptional’ Patio Fire Pit Shoppers Love Using for Hours at a Time Is $120 Off at Amazon

People are “seriously impressed” by the SHW Adjustable Standing Desk, and there’s no better time to try one out for yourself. After all, $139 is pretty much an unbeatable price for a desk like this.