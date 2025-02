Rebel leaders in Bukavu, a city in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, said 11 people were killed and more than 60 injured after a blast and gunfire at a mass rally. The event was organised by the M23 group that has been fighting the DRC government and has seized several cities over the last month. The rebels blamed the government, which condemned the attack and accused a ‘foreign army’ on DRC soil of being responsible for the incident