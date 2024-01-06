



After a holiday shopping season filled with sales on everything from gritty Salomon hiking boots to some of the most popular Smartwool base layers, REI has become one of the best destinations for winter-ready men’s clothing.

Now, just ahead of 2024’s first major snowstorm, the brand is back at it, giving shoppers up to 50% off clearance clothing—including this top 5 bestselling down jacket from Cotopaxi.

The men’s Cotopaxi Fuego down puffer jacket is on sale in five colorways for just $189—a 30% discount on the original price of $270 for a total savings of $81. This jacket has earned shoppers’ respect and boasts a near-perfect 4.9-star rating to prove it after nearly 60 votes, making it the No. 4 bestselling down jacket on the site and the No. 2 bestselling Cotopaxi product, just behind the popular hooded version.

Cotopaxi Fuego Down Jacket in Burgundy Stripes, $189 (was $270) at REI

The Cotopaxi Fuego Down Jacket in Burgundy Stripes. Courtesy of REI

This Cotopaxi down jacket is loaded with useful features but is highly regarded for its 800-fill power down. A higher fill power means less down is required to maintain a specific amount of warmth, which is why the Fuego jacket can keep you so toasty without burdening you with extra weight. Cotopaxi’s down is also sourced as a byproduct of the food industry in partnership with Allied Feather + Down, an organization that brings transparency and traceability to down products, which can be highly controversial.

Aside from its high-quality down, this Fuego jacket has a ripstop nylon shell that prevents major tears, a water-repellent coating, and elastic in the cuffs and hemline that locks in naturally generated body heat. It’s also completely packable with an interior pocket that doubles as a stuff sack.

Appropriately named, there’s a reason this jacket is such a hot seller. The Fuego collection is Cotopaxi’s hallmark clothing line and includes the wildly popular Fuego Hooded Jacket (on sale for $206, down from $295), the Fuego Down Vest (on sale for $129, down from $185), and even a pair of down pants.

Cotopaxi Fuego Down Jacket in Ink Stripes, $189 (was $270) at REI

The Cotopaxi Fuego Down Jacket in Ink Stripes. Courtesy of REI

Shoppers love Cotopaxi’s Fuego jacket because it offers one of the most comprehensive combinations of lightness, warmth, and portability. Most say it runs true to size (though some size up), but once they find the perfect fit, some buy multiple pieces. “This jacket hits all the marks,” one shopper said. “Lightweight, super warm, stylish, and a great fit. Love it so much that I just bought a second one.”

Many have also been impressed with this jacket’s temperature control capabilities, especially in wintry conditions. “The Fuego is incredibly light, which made me wonder how warm it would be,” a shopper said. “I started wearing it out and about in sort of cool weather, and I didn’t overheat, which made sense because the jacket felt so light. But then I wore it to a late, outdoor Christmas party, not totally sure I would be warm enough. The Fuego was definitely up to the task…I love it, and everyone who sees it loves how it looks.”

Men’s down jackets can get expensive, and some styles that cost less may have questionable and potentially unethical sourcing practices. But right now, the Cotopaxi Fuego down jacket offers an incredible value at just $189 for responsibly sourced, traceable down that’ll keep you warm and comfortable even in the thick of winter.

If you’ve been searching for a great down jacket, this is the one to get—but don’t wait to grab yours. Sizes are already limited, and we expect the rest to sell out quickly.