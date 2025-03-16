While Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are in the unlikeliest of positions having to battle desperately for a Champions League berth next season, the manager did not mince his words in describing the enormity of the challenge.

City dropped points in a 2-2 Premier League home draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday to leave the champions provisionally in fifth place with nine games to go.

“Until the end, I think so,” Guardiola told reporters. “Nine games, nine finals.

“I’m always confident,” he added. “I am a master. I find the positiveness in everything. I know it will be difficult.”

Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush struck for City, who looked poised for victory at Etihad Stadium before City defender Abdukodir Khusanov’s own goal meant the teams had to settle for a point apiece, Brighton’s first at Etihad.

“It is a fact we won the first point here but more a disappointing feeling we didn’t go home with three points,” said Brighton coach Fabian Hurzeler.

Haaland made history by achieving 100 Premier League goal involvements quicker than anyone before, in 94 games, six fewer than former Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United and England striker Alan Shearer.

“Not bad,” Guardiola smiled.

The afternoon featured an unwanted record for the manager, however, as Khusanov’s own goal was the 40th conceded in the league this season, the most by any City team managed by Guardiola in a single campaign.

“We started the second half 2-1 up and had a good chance,” Guardiola said. “In the corner we were sloppy and they equalized then we were unstable. That is normal.

“We came back in the game and had really good moments. They had one clear chance then but we were there and we pushed until the end. We’ll take the point.”