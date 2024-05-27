Pepe price is up 80% this past week and over 140% in 30 days.

FLOKI has jumped 36% this past week and 53% in the last 30 days.

Pepe (PEPE) was the standout memecoin this past week, rising more than 80% to reach a new all-time high of $0.0000169 on May 27. Meanwhile, Floki (FLOKI) has surged to $0.0002656 amid fresh momentum in the memecoin market.

PEPE and FLOKI lead meme coins up

PEPE price is up 14% in the past 24 hours, bringing 30-day gains for the meme coin to 140%. Pepe has outperformed top meme coins over this period.

The 24-hour trading volume of Pepe stood at over $1.8 billion at the time of writing. Except for the stablecoins USDT, USDC and FDUSD, Pepe’s volume is fourth-largest behind Solana, Ethereum and Bitcoin.

The upside sees Pepe cement its position as the third-largest meme coin by market cap. At $7.1 billion, it is more than double that of Dogwifhat ($3.1 billion) but behind the top two of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin at $14.6 billion and $24 billion respectively.

Elsewhere, FLOKI price is up 18% in the past 24 hours and 53% in the past two weeks to hit highs last seen in March 2024.

The uptrend is solidifying as investors eye top meme coins. Coinbase announcing support for FLOKI perpetual futures has catalysed further interest ahead of listing on May 30.

Can FLOKI ride this and other catalysts to reach a new all-time high? Bulls appear in control.

Read more: Analysts bullish on Floki as Pepe and Bonk rally.

Crypto upbeat ahead of US election

The past week was largely positive for cryptocurrency after major regulatory-related developments in the US. The SEC approved spot Ethereum ETFs and lawmakers passed key crypto bills that experts say suggest a flip in the regulatory landscape.

Former US president Donald J. Trump’s recent remarks about crypto has buoyed sentiment, propeling PolitiFi tokens.

While ETH price consolidated above $3,700 after the ETF news, it has climbed above $3,900 on Monday, and could eye a new high amid bullish predictions for Bitcoin (BTC) and the altcoin market.

In this case, its likely PEPE and FLOKI’s price gains are just getting started.

Other memecoins making waves in the market today are Bonk (BONK) and MAGA (TRUMP) – the latter surging by more than 25% in the past 24 hours to reach a new all-time high above $13.