Pepper Powder is flavorful, hot spice seasoning made by grinding pepper into a powder in a mixer grinder. Pepper Powder is a handy ingredient to enhance the taste of many dishes including curries, rice varieties, eggs, salads and a lot more. Pepper Powder made at home is fresh & flavorful than the store bought ones and lasts for 3 months.

Pepper powder is quite essential in every household and ours is no exception so I make it and store. I usually make a small batch and store. This lasts me at least for 2-3 months. You can use it for curries,gravies or egg omelette etc.

About Pepper Powder

Pepper powder is ground or powdered form of dried or roasted whole peppers, most commonly black pepper. Other varieties of pepper powder include white pepper powder made from whole white pepper corns and red pepper powder from whole red pepper corns. Each type of pepper powder has its own unique flavor, taste and heat level.

Pepper powder is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a wide variety of dishes, including salad, seasoning, vegetables, sauces, and soups. You can make it slightly coarse or to a fine powder too. We like it slightly coarse but its purely your preference.

Black pepper is available in various forms, including whole peppercorns and crushed pepper. Whole peppercorns are typically crushed or ground just before use to maintain their freshness and flavor. Ground black pepper, on the other hand, is convenient and widely used in cooking and seasoning.

Pepper Powder Ingredients

Black Pepper – Whole black pepper is a fundamental spice used in many dishes and cuisines which adds great flavor and heat to the dish. Black pepper is one of the most commonly used spices in the world.

Pepper Powder Recipe Step by Step

1.Add whole pepper corns to a heavy bottomed pan and roast in low flame.

2.Roast 3-5 mins in low flame, it starts to splutter and turns crispy.

3.Switch off.

4.Cool down then transfer to a dry mixer jar.

5.Grind to a fine powder or slightly coarse depends on how you prefer.

6.Spread on a plate and let it cool at least for an hour. Then store in a clean dry airtight container. Flavorful homemade pepper powder ready!

Expert Tips

Make sure the mixer jar is dry and clean and free from moisture.

Once the whole pepper corns are powdered it will look dark in shade, it will look moist too. So spread it on a plate dry and then store.

You can use whole white pepper corn to make white pepper powder.

Grind it coarse or fine as per your preference.

If you want for omelette and egg make it even more coarse. I made it for adding to curries, gravies etc so made it fine.

I use pepper mill for freshly cracking pepper for omelettes and eggs and use this pepper powder for curries etc.

Use a dry spoon every time you use it to extend shelf life.

Serving & Storing Suggestion

You can serve it along with eggs, salads or use it for curries, gravies, seasoning meat, seafood etc.

Keeps well in room temperature itself for 3 months. So always make a small batch as the flavor reduces with time.

FAQS

1.What is pepper powder made of?

Pepper powder is made by roasting whole pepper corns and grinding it to a fine powder.

2.Why do we use pepper powder?

Pepper powder has a lot of health benefits and is good remedy for cough and cold.

