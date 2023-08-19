



Since 1996, there has been an increase in the percentage of women in Mohs micrographic surgery (MMS) fellowships and program directors (PDs), according to a research letter published online Aug. 9 in JAMA Dermatology.

Sophie Gart, from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Medicine in Omaha, and colleagues examined trends in the percentage of women comprising MMS matriculants and PDs using self-reported gender data from Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME)-registered dermatology residents and fellows from 1996 to 2021. In addition, MMS PDs’ and fellows’ genders were retrieved from the American College of Mohs Surgery (ACMS) for 1996 to 2022.

The researchers found that female representation within all groups increased over time. The total number of MMS ACMS fellows increased from 29 in 1996 to 84 in 2021; the percentage of female fellows increased from 24 to 42 percent. Female MMS ACGME fellows increased from 20 in 2004 to 78 in 2021, and female MMS PDs increased from 30 to 83. The percentage of female PDs increased from 3 to 28 percent during the study period. Within all groups, there was a significant positive trend observed between the percentage of female representation and year.

“This study shows the significant demographic shift for women in MMS fellowship and PD roles,” the authors write. “The increase in percentage of female PDs is particularly encouraging, as having females in leadership positions positively correlates with more females in faculty positions.”

One author disclosed receiving grants from Castle Biosciences.

