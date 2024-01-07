Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 4 Recap

This section contains spoilers for episode 4 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

After facing off against Medusa (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and sending her head to Olympus as proof, Percy, Annabeth, and Grover make their way across the U.S. via train. Unfortunately, they only make it as far as St. Louis before they’re forced to fight an even more formidable foe – the mother of monsters, Echidna (Suzanne Cryer), and her newborn Chimera.

Echidna frames the trio for destroying a train car in order to get them alone before revealing her true identity and motives. The three are able to narrowly escape as the train comes to an emergency stop in St. Louis, and seek refuge in the St. Louis Arch at the behest of Annabeth. According to Annabeth, the Arch serves as a monument to her mother Athena because it’s such an incredible feat in architecture.

As soon as they reach the Arch, Percy begins to succumb to the wound left by a Chimera stinger during their escape. Annabeth and Grover try to heal him in the fountain, but realize that maybe Percy can only be healed by a natural source of water, like a river or lake. Echidna catches up to the trio before they can act on that hunch, and they take refuge in the safety of the Arch.

Or so they think. Embarrassed by Annabeth and Percy’s impertinence in sending Medusa’s head to Olympus, Athena lets Echidna and the Chimera enter her domain and leaves her daughter to fend for herself. They make their way to the top of the Arch and pull the fire alarm to clear any innocent bystanders. Annabeth urges Grover to take the still poisoned Percy back down while she fights off Echidna, but Percy pulls a switcheroo and locks Annabeth and Grover in the stairwell and out of harm’s way.