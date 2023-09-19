Like a god of Greek myth, Percy Jackson just refuses to fade into obscurity. He’s appeared in multiple series of books by author Rick Riordan, and to date, he’s starred in two theatrical features: Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. While the film series stopped there, the character will now get new life on streaming, with Disney+ turning Percy Jackson and the Olympians into a television series.

Disney+ just debuted the first teaser for the show, and also revealed an impressive list of guest stars who will appear, including Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hermes”), Megan Mullally (“Alecto” aka “Mrs. Dodds”), Toby Stephens (“Poseidon”), Virginia Kull (“Sally Jackson”), Jason Mantzoukas (“Dionysus” aka “Mr. D”), Jay Duplass (“Hades”), Glynn Turman (“Chiron” aka “Mr. Brunner”), the late Lance Reddick (“Zeus”), and WWE wrestler Adam “Edge” Copeland (“Ares”).

As in the books and movie, Percy Jackson (played this time by Walker Scobell) discovers he is a demigod, and the son of the Greek god Poseidon, and then must grapple with his surprising lineage and powers. You can watch the first trailer for the Percy Jackson show below:

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

Percy Jackson & The Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians premieres on Disney+ on December 20. The first two episodes will be available on that date, with the rest of the season premiering weekly after that.

